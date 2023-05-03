LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman was injured during a Wednesday morning shooting, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded to Miami Street on May 3 around 8:27 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim shot in the lower body. This victim was taken to Columbus Medical Center for treatment.

Ballistic evidence showed two gunshots were fired towards the bedroom where a 15-year-old male and three-year-old female were sleeping.

Jeffery Paul Moore, 53, was arrested in connection to the incident. Moore faces the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

WRBL will update this article with new information as it becomes available.