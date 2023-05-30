MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman was sentenced to prison and a man pled guilty in connection to an armed drug trafficking case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Tamara Hall, 40, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison. She had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs on April 19, 2022. The Attorney’s Office says she is being held responsible for distributing 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Attorney’s Office states Benjamin Luopa, 48, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility. Luopa faces a maximum of four years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. The hearings occurred on May 25. Sentencing for Luopa is scheduled for Sept. 7.

According to evidence admitted into court, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and Warner Robins Police Department officers investigated Ontarrio Veal’s drug trafficking organization from Jan. to June 2020. Agents learned Veal was a drug dealer and surveilled Veal, Hall and various co-defendants. Veal was taken into custody in June 2020, in possession of three kilograms of meth and a semi-automatic pistol.

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced:

Ontarrio Veal aka “Torrie,” 33, of Warner Robins

Matthew Kay, 36, of Warner Robins

Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins

Milton Simmons aka Mann, 41, of Macon

Donna Ussery, 31, of Warner Robins

Parsa Ervin, 45, of Warner Robins

Marquell Gaines aka Paris, 38, of Warner Robins

Victor Mendoza, 34, of Warner Robins

Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins

According to the Attorney’s Office, the involved drug trafficking organization is responsible for distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.