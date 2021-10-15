Woman shoots, kills man after ‘heated altercation’ in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman shot and killed a man after a “heated altercation” Wednesday evening.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Augustin Demsa, 41, of Easley.

Deputies responded at 7:00 p.m. to reports of a shooting incident on Zion Heights Court.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female who informed them that she had shot a man following a “heated altercation”.

Read Next: West Monroe man is behind bars after burglarizing and vandalizing a local church

According to the coroner’s office, Demsa suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said.

This shooting is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.