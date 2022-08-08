MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle.

According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street, near St. Stephens Road, after they received reports of a woman who had severe burns and who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics transported the woman, 33, to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Officers and firefighters also found a car that was engulfed in flames at the location and firefighters were able to put it out. Once out, officers found a 48-year-old man who was dead.

Officials have not released the names of the victims and said they will once they notify next of kin.