COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a potential road rage incident that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police tell WRBL News 3 the woman was shot in the 900 block Dogwood Drive, near Buena Vista Road on May 6, 2022.

The Friday afternoon incident is being investigated by the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit, and believed to be related to road rage.

The woman has been transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, you are encouraged to contact Columbus police. You can submit anonymous tips by calling (706)-653-3188.

Police have not released information about a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.