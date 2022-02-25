COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Floyd Court.

According to officials with Columbus Police, a woman was shot on Floyd Court on Friday evening. The woman was transported to the hospital following the shooting. Her condition is currently not available.

A section of the roadway on Floyd Court is blocked off with crime scene tape. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as the become available.