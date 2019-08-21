Crimson Tide’s Saban teams up with Aflac spokesduck on commercial campaign

You won’t just see Alabama football coach Nick Saban on the sidelines this fall.

The most successful head coach in the college game has signed another five-star deal that will have him pitching insurance.

Columbus-based supplemental insurance company Aflac will launch a series of commercials this week featuring Saban and the legendary spokesduck.

Talk about stealing a five-star recruit about of Georgia’s backyard?

In a social media announcement released this morning, Saban says, “I am now the head recruiter for Aflac.”

The campaign is playing off Saban’s success as the top recruiter in college football.

Like Saban, the duck is no rookie. The Aflac duck made its commercial debut on Jan. 1, 2000. That was the same year Saban left Michigan State for LSU. The most successful coach in the game, Saban took over the Alabama program in 2007.

The first commercial will run during Saturday night’s Florida-Miami season-opening game on ESPN.

WRBL News 3 will have much more on this later today.