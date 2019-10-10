Crisis Center of Russell County announces its first “Night of Celebration” to honor outstanding leaders

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) In times of crisis, we count on those who protect and serve us for leadership and guidance.

In honor of that, The Crisis Center of Russell County will hold its first-ever night of celebration during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

You still have time to buy tickets to support the crisis center and its first-event aimed at thanking those who help us during our times of greatest need.

The event is set for Thursday, October 17, at the Courtyard Marriott, 1400 Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City, Alabama. The social hour starts at 6 pm, followed by dinner at 7:00 pm, and the evening’s program and live auction that begins at 7:30 pm.

Tickets run $50 per person or $85 per couple. You can purchase them online or you can call the Crisis Center of Russell County at (334) 297-4435. Your donations and contributions are tax deductible.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith and Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor are among those who will be honored during the evening.

You are asked to RSVP by Friday, October 11.