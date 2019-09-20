Columbus Police locate missing 9-year-old girl

#UPDATE: Shawntavia Stafford has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance.

Previous Story:

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the family of 9-year-old Shawntavia Stafford are concerned for her safety.

She went missing from Caravelle Drive at 4:10 p.m. today (Friday, 9/20/19).

She was last seen wearing a gold polo shirt, black and yellow puma shoes (pictured), blue jean shorts and long braids held in a ponytail by a gold bow.

If you have any information on Shawntavia’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.