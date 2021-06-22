Critical missing person: Columbus Police searching for child with autism

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old with autism.

Police believe Devon O’Dell, 18, ran away, according to a news release. He was last seen at the Walmart, 3515 Victory Drive, on Sunday, June 20.

O’Dell is 5′ 7″ and weighs 162 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about O’Dell is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.