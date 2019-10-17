Crowning our XC (Cross Country Champions)

Kinnett Stadium-Columbus, GA

It was a championship night at Kinnett Stadium for the boys and girls cross country finals. Under cool pleasant conditions students all across Muscogee County and surrounding counties ran hard and broke some of their own personal records or P-R. An amazing close finish for the boys was Blackmon Road Middle School runners-up and taking it all for the boys cross country team was The Harris County Carver Middle School team…

And saving the best for last were the 2nd place Harris County Carver Middle School girls having tough competition against the Aaron Cohn middle school girls taking it all for the girls cross country championship.

This all looked like de ja vu because this was the second year in the row that these teams made it to the finals and took the same places. Hats off the all the coaches, kids and families for all their support and for coach D-Ray at Harris County carver for both her teams taking first and second place.

