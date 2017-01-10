CSU holds smooth first day of classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The new Columbus State University nursing school was just one of many new features available to students and staff on the first day of classes in 2017. The school is also featuring a cyber-security class new for this semester. Greg Hudgison with CSU communications says the university just graduated 1,600 people, the largest in CSU history.

In the fall, more than 8,400 students were enrolled at CSU. Hudgison says students from 150 our of Georgia’s 159 counties are choosing to come to CSU. The emphasis for the school lies on attracting more local students. According to school statistics, there was a 15% increase in enrollment from Metro Atlanta. The school also boasts a 74% retention rate.

But with the increase in students, CSU must also be able to handle potentially dangerous situations. Despite the start to a brand new semester, some students may feel uneasy after three reported incidents on or near campus last fall. One of those incidents involved an armed man in one of the new residence halls.

“[We’re] making sure we’re trying to reach [students] by phone or text message, by email,” Hudgison said. “As many channels as we can use to make sure they know what’s going on on campus, and also let them know when it’s all clear and back to normal.”

Hudgison says the school is constantly trying to perfect security on campus; however, it is an ongoing process. He says the university will review every instance and look at their procedures. He did not offer many more details. Hudgison maintains that CSU tries to prepare for every situation that could happen on campus. He says communication is the key to safety.

There were no reported incidents on CSU’s campus Monday, the first day back for many students. Hudgison notes that federal guidelines dictate how the school prepares for other dangerous scenarios.