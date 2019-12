Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Columbus State University’s TSYS Cybersecurity Center is hosting several information sessions on the new Nexus Cybersecurity degree.

The sessions feature discussions on the requirements of the program and the shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the workforce.



Currently, there’s a dire need for new talent in cybersecurity with more than 18,000 positions vacant in Georgia.

The next session starts tonight at the Frank Brown Hall at CSU’s River Park Campus at 7 p.m.