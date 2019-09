Chris Robinson, with Columbus State University, stops by “News 3 Midday” to tell WRBL’s Jeff Kelly about a special screening of the movie “Still” set for 7 p.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018, at the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts auditorium on CSU’s main campus. More than a dozen CSU students worked on this movie, filmed in Harris County and directed by a Georgia native.