CSU Political Science professor explains impeachment inquiry process

Political science professor Jacob Holt at Columbus State University explains how the impeachment process has progressed since House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced launching an impeachment inquiry.

He says now that the closed door hearings are over, the public will be able to listen in on what some are calling impeachable offenses committed by President Trump.

“A lot of times there having those closed hearings because they deal with national security issues. It is desired to make sure that anything that would be potentially bad for national security to get out you don’t want to do in a public setting,” Holt said.

Holt says it is not common to have a president go through an impeachment inquiry process. He says this is the first one since former president Bill Clinton’s presidency.