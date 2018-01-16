CSU president lays out 5-year strategic plan for university

We’re getting a glimpse of what the future holds for Columbus State University.

CSU President Dr. Chris Markwood announced a 5-year plan to develop the university into a destination school. Dr. Markwood says part of the plan includes a focus on becoming a student-centered university and working with initiatives like Columbus 2025 to increase student engagement with the community.

“This strategic plan focus on engaging students becoming a student center campus on maintaining academic excellence in all of our programs and engaging this community in building more partnerships for our students and for the university,” says Dr. Markwood.

Dr. Markwood says the plan to build one of the south’s most creative and impactful universities begins immediately.