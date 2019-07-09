CSU Receives $1.8 million grant to train STEM teachers

Columbus State University’s UTeach program has received a $1.18 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide support for 48 scholarships to secondary STEM teachers.

The one-year scholarships each total $15,000 and will be available beginning with the 2019-2020 academic year for up to six students.

STudens who receive the scholarship funded by the NSF grant will receive $15,000 per year for their junior and senior years, then will be required to teach in a high-need school district for two years for every year of funding.

Recipients of the scholarships must be U.S. citizens, nationals, or permanent resident aliens, as well as be enrolled in a STEM field seeking a bachelor’s degree, according to CSU.

Students seeking consideration to receive the scholarship must have a junior or senior standing and a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and be in a program of study “that demonstrates they will be able to graduate with a secondary teaching certificate in a STEM field within two years of receiving funding.”

Those seeking a certification through a post-baccalaureate route may also be awarded funding. As part of the grant program, internships will also be available to freshman, sophomores, and juniors with awards totaling $500 per semester for two semesters.

The grant is reportedly expected to extend to 2024, and is a “collaborate venture between the College of Education and Health Professions, the College of Letters and Sciences, and the D. Abbott Turner College of Business.” Dr. Michael Dentzau is the principal investigator of the grant, with Dr. Basil Conway, Dr. Kimberly Shaw, and Dr. Yesem Parker serving as Co-Principal investigators.