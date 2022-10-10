COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Columbus State University and River Mill Data Management will be holding a free community shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Columbus State University, located at 4225 University Avenue, in Parking Lot 4 directly behind the Synovus Center of Commerce & Technology building. Visitors are welcome to bring documents with sensitive information to be shredded.

Binders, plastics, CDs and large metal clips will not be accepted.

River Mill Data management specializes in information security through methods such as paper shredding, records storage, data protection and managing e-waste. For more information, visit https://www.rivermill.net.