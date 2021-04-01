CSU Soccer Preps For Season Finale Against Mississippi State

The Columbus State Women’s Soccer team has one more game on their regular season schedule. It’s a tough match up against Mississippi State. This won’t be the first time CSU has played a bigger school. This season they’ve already squared off against Alabama, South Alabama and UAB. Their record against their D1 opponents so far is 0-3.

Head coach Jay Entlich believes that his girls are in for a close game when they take the pitch in Starkville.



“I think in the end it’s finishing your chances. I think that both teams are going to try and keep the ball. I think in the end the one team that is going to be given that one major opportunity to tuck it away it could be a 1-nil game. I think you’ll see some wonderful soccer being played by both teams trying to posses the ball and build out of the back. I think that’s the beauty of playing against really well coached team. Just super thrilled that we’re getting this opportunity,” said head coach Jay Entlich.