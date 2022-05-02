COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – World renowned writer Carson McCullers called Columbus, Georgia home and now Columbus State University students are bringing the story of her life and work to the big screen.

McCullers was born in Columbus, attended Wynnton Elementary and graduated from Columbus High.

She then went on to New York where she would become a world famous writer known for her novels mainly, but also for her plays, poems and essays.

CSU students have been tasked with the challenge of bringing McCullers journey and work back to life.

In a Collaborative project The CSU Theater and Film programs are partnering with the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians to create a film about her life, career and internationally acclaimed work.

An experience that CSU Professor and Director of the Center, Nick Norwood explained is valuable to the students in more ways than one.

“It helps them because they’re actually getting experience making a film, and I think also I always try to get my students to appreciate the fact that a world famous writer came from this town,” said Norwood. “And so I think any student who’s at Columbus State University, I hope will get inspiration from the fact that this is a local person, grew up here and is known the world over for the work that she produced.”

The filming took place at McCullers’ childhood home which is now a house museum. Next weekend they will be filming in downtown Columbus.

Norwood says their goals for the film right now are modest: they are hoping to show the film to their students or people on house tours, but who knows since it will be the only film made about McCullers to their knowledge

The writer even has a performing arts high school named after right here in Columbus. The Rainey-McCullers High School.