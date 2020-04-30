Locked out of the Art Department, Columbus State seniors take final projects down to the river

Seven Columbus State University BFA Candidates have found a unique way to showcase their talents as COVID-19 stole the final months of the academic year from them.



Jade Tamaski, Joshua Richmond, Dalton Bradley Tanner, Will Lytton, Vanessa Bischoff, Emily Williams, and Sydney Flatt were seniors working on their theses when the university was shut down in March.

Now, you can see their work — titled “6 Feet Apart” on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk between the 13th and 14th Street bridges.

Finishing the projects has not been easy, said Joshua Newbend.

“It was the opposite of easy, handling the crisis and when our facilities shut down all of my work was entirely interrupted and I couldn’t finish any of it,” Newbend said.

Two local non-profit foundations — The Do Good Fund, Inc. and Friends of the Dragonfly Trails, Columbus, GA — came together to make sure the images were displayed in a public space, said Dr. Hannah Israel on a Facebook post. Jurors selected the works that would be presented.

“Whenever we were asked to present works to the jurors, I thought about these Tarot cards because Tarot cards are often looked to by people whenever they are in a time of crisis,” Dalton Tanner Newbend said.

Each student thanked the people who made this exhibit possible.