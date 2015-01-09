CSU women named Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week

The Columbus State Lady Cougars are off to one of the best starts in program history, and for that, have won the latest Headquarter Nissan Athletes of the Week award.

After a big win over Francis Marion and former coach Jay Sparks on Saturday, CSU squeaked by Georgia Southwestern, 70-66, to move their record to 14-0.

“We’ve been around each other long enough, we can connect on that level,” said senior post player Ashley Asouzu. “It carries out on the court and it shows.”

Center Carrie Washington had a huge game against Francis Marion—18 points to go with 18 rebounds.

“Everybody identifies what they do well and how they invest in the team,” Washington said. “Once we go into the locker room and come back out, we come out playing together and all incorporate our skills together as a team.”

The team’s leading scorer is first-year Cougar and junior college transfer Michelle Mitchell. She had 28 against Francis Marion and 26 against Georgia Southwestern.

“You have some new people coming in, you have some of the old players mixed together,” Michelle said. “It’s kind of tough, but we put it together and it’s working out pretty well, thank the Lord. Just happy.”

Despite the string of wins to start the year, conference play is just beginning. Head coach Jonathan Norton knows the Peach Belt is really where they have to excel.

“We’re going to hit the road running,” Norton said. “January and February is the stretch in basketball season where it can become a grind, so conference play is where you hang your hat.”

CSU hits the road again Saturday, taking on Georgia College.