CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA State Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a CSX train and a tractor-trailer on County Road 299 at County Road 177 in Chambers County.

Thankfully there are no reported injuries.

The train was carrying military tanks when the crash occurred.

The roadway is going to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Please avoid the area if possible as Troopers continue to investigate.