Cullman police and fire have drive-thru birthday parade for girl who completed chemotherapy

by: Jordan Highsmith

(Courtesy/City of Cullman)

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, the Cullman Police Department and Cullman Fire Rescue helped celebrate a very special little girl’s last chemo treatment by participating in a drive-thru parade.

McKenna has been at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis since June 2019 undergoing treatment for retinoblastoma. McKenna’s mom, Angela Chasteen, explained that they originally planned to have a party to celebrate her last chemotherapy treatment, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible.

McKenna’s Birthday drive-thru party (Courtesy/City of Cullman Facebook)

So, instead of a party, McKenna sat in her daddy’s lap and watched as police officers, fire fighters, and other well-wishers drove by her house to wave. (Even Batman was spotted driving by in the Batmobile!)

The City of Cullman made a Facebook post wishing McKenna a happy birthday.

