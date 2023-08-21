COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Jury selection is underway in the April 2020 murder of Quincy Atkins on Cusseta Road in Columbus.

Ty-Shaun Sylvester and Jessie Harper are facing multiple charges including murder in Atkins’ death.

A 12-person jury and three alternates will hear the case in front of Superior Court Judge John Martin.

Jury questioning was delayed this morning while Sylvester was brought in from the Troup County Jail, where he’s being held.

Sylvester confirmed to the court he had turned down a plea offer from the state that would have been a 25-year sentence with 15 years to serve. That deal is now off the table, Prosecutor Sadhana Dailey told the judge. Dailey also told the court there had been no formal offer to Harper.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning in front of Judge Martin.