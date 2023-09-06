WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A cybersecurity incident is impacting workers as manufacturing is halted at KIA in West Point, Georgia.

While KIA works to address the problem, we are told manufacturing is at a standstill, shifts, and deliveries are disrupted. Late Wednesday a KIA spokesperson confirmed some details related to the cybersecurity issue.

“Kia Georgia was alerted by a supplier of a cybersecurity issue that has resulted in a disruption to our regular production schedule. Kia Georgia is working closely with the supplier to minimize impact and anticipates a prompt return to normal operations,” said Patrick Sands with KIA.

WRBL is told by sources the automobile manufacturer and other auto suppliers, who operate on the same software system, have been hacked by cyber pirates who are demanding a ransom to restore data and service.

WRBL is working to confirm more information and will share it with you as soon as we can.