 

DA says Brandon Conner will accept life in prison to avoid death penalty trial in deaths of girlfriend, son

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For years Brandon Conner has been facing the possibility of the death penalty in the 2014 deaths of his girlfriend and son.

District attorney Mark Jones says that Conner has agreed to plead guilty to the murders in exchange for a life in prison without parole sentence.

A hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in front of Superior Court Judge William Rumer.

The plea would take the death penalty off the table.

The 41-year-old Conner is charged in the deaths of girlfriend Rosella Mitchell and their six-month-old son Dylan Ethan Conner.

The two bodies were found burned in August 2014 at their Winifred Lane home. He is accused of arson as well as murder. Police say he killed both Mitchell and their son before setting the house afire.

The district attorney tells News 3 that the victims’ family has been notified of the plea agreement, which still must be accepted by the judge.

