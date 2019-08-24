Dadeville Police Chief retiring after 26-years of service

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Dadeville’s longstanding police chief announces retirement after 26 years of service to the community.

Chief David E. Barbour sent the following letter to the mayor and city council, then shared his words with the community.

My letter to the Mayor and City Council.

08/16/2019

Re: Retirement

To: Honorable Mayor and Council

After twenty-six (26) years and three months, I have decided that it is time for me to retire from my position as Chief of Police from the Dadeville Police Department. I have reached a point in my life that I need to enjoy the benefits of retirement.

During my tenure of twenty-six plus years I have seen a lot of changes with the city and DPD since August 1993, all for the good I may say. I was appointed Chief in 2012 and since that time I have strived along with the help of my officers to adopted policies and procedures to bring our department to a modern-day police department for the benefit of the citizens of Dadeville. I want to thank the Mayor and Council for having confidence in me and allowing me to achieve these goals. I want to thank the citizens of Dadeville for their trust in me in helping them as a public servant. I hope I have made a difference.

I also I want to thank all the employees with the City of Dadeville for their kind support and friendship they have shown toward me during this tenure. At last I want to thank the men and women of the Dadeville Police Department for their respect for me and our profession to achieve the goals that I and the Officers have put in place to better serve the citizens of Dadeville. The citizens deserve nothing less.

In closing, I will be retiring September 30, 2019 from The City of Dadeville.

Thanks again for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Dadeville.

Respectively yours,

Chief David E. Barbour