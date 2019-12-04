Dale County man charged with 27 sex crimes including bestiality, released on bond

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that a Dale County man has been arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes, including the production of child pornography, sexual abuse of a child, possession of child pornography, and bestiality. And he has since been released.

Jason Park, 39, of Pinckard, was initially arrested on November 25 by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office.

As more evidence was uncovered, he was arrested twice again, on November 27 and December 2, on numerous additional charges.

Each time he was released on bond, for a total of $316,000.

Park now is charged with a total of 26 felonies and one misdemeanor as a result of warrants* brought by Special Agents of Attorney General Marshall’s Office.

Specifically, he is charged with three counts of production of child pornography, a class A felony; three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, a class B felony; 20 counts of possession of child pornography, a class C felony; and one count of bestiality, a class A misdemeanor.

No further information about the investigation or about Park’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Park faces penalties of 10 years to life imprisonment or 99 years for each count of production of child pornography, two to 20 years for each count of sexual abuse of a child, one to 10 years for possession of child pornography and up to one year for bestiality, a class A misdemeanor.