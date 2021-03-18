 

Dallas Cowboys lead 32 compensatory draft picks with 4

by: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have been awarded the maximum four compensatory picks in April’s NFL draft, while the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will get three apiece.

The NFL announced that there will be 32 such picks this year. Carolina, Chicago, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New England, New Orleans and Philadelphia get two apiece.

Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Tennessee will have one each.

Compensatory selections are awarded to a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year.

