Day 2 suspended DA Mark Jones’ public corruption trial

12:15 p.m. After hearing opening statements in the Mark Jones public corruption trial, the jury was dismissed for lunch around noon. It is scheduled to resume at 1:15 p.m.

In his opening, Deputy Attorney General John Fowler made it clear to the jury that the state’s case was about Jones’ abuse of power in murder cases and little else.

“The job is to prosecute meth to murder. Probation to the death penalty,” Fowler said. “You have a duty to justice and must do what’s right.”

Katonga Wright, representing Jones, urged the jury not to rush to judgment as she painted Jones as a victim and not someone who was abusing power.

“Don’t make a decision until you have all the facts,” she said.

9:45 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The tone for the public corruption trial of suspended Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones before the jury has even entered the courtroom.

Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden during motion hearings outside the presence of the nine-woman, five-man jury that will decide if Jones committed a felony while in office. He faces a nine-count indictment that alleges, among other charges, that Jones asked a Columbus Police officer to lie under oath to upgrade an involuntary manslaughter charge against a 20-year-old Elijah Farral to murder.

Lumsden ruled that media outlets can live-stream the trial.

Another issue was Jones’ late filing of a 200-person witness list. He missed Lumsden’s deadline for filing the list. Deputy Attorney General argued the list was incomplete.

“Mr. Jones, you are a professional,” Lumsden said. “This is your business. You have to play by the rules.”

Later Jones wanted to argue with the judge. Lumsden pointed out he was the defendant and was represented by counsel. Katonga Wright of The Wright Legal Group was hired by Jones over the weekend to represent him after his attorney Chirs Brault was dismissed by Lumsden. Breault is expected to be a witness in the case.

The judge told Jones to sit down and let his attorney argue.

“You are not the lawyer,” Lumsden said.

The judge then boiled down the case as she sees it.

“I know everybody wants to make it about whether Mr. Jones is a good district attorney or bad district attorney,” Lumsden said. “That is not what this case will decided on. It is about if on this occasion or that occasion did you do something that violates the law.”