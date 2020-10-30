Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday; change clock, change smoke alarm batteries

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, John F. King is urging Georgians to remember to change the batteries in their smoke alarms as they change their clocks back this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 a.m. when all clocks are set back one hour.

King says smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death. He cites the 79 of 83 deadly fires of 2018 in Georgia that could have been prevented if Georgians had changed their batteries. In 2020, 55 of 58 fatal residential fires could have been prevented so far with a working smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms save countless lives each year by warning when there might be a fire in your home, apartment, or office building,” said Commissioner King. “However, their life-saving impact goes away when the smoke alarm runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries be changed twice per year, so a good rule of thumb is to change your batteries at the beginning and end of Daylight Savings Time.”

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire.