 

Dead snake found inside Florida family’s clothes dryer

News

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: A washer and dryer are seen in a store. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

GROVELAND, Fla. (AP) — After their clothes dryer began blowing out a lot of lint, a Florida family called a repairman who discovered a dead snake rather than a jammed motor.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what caused the motor to blow,’” Alyson Pring told Orlando television station WKMG.

Repairman Darrell Cobble stopped by to take a look at what was causing the problem, the station reports.

“He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,’” Pring said.

Cobble told the station that while it’s not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. He said there is usually a grate that prevents snakes and other animals from entering the dryer. But Pring’s central Florida home did not have one.

They’ll be keeping an eye out now, Alyson Pring said.

“Could’ve been much worse, but I’m glad it was a dead and done, fix it up and ready to go,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 81° 67°

Friday

72° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 72° 65°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

79° / 51°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 84% 79° 51°

Monday

73° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 57°

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Showers
Showers 38% 79° 62°

Wednesday

79° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 79° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
70°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
68°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
68°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
67°

68°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

69°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
72°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories