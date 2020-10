A women inserts her ballot in a ballot drop box Friday in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Alabama voters have until October 29 to request an application for an absentee ballot. They have until November 2 to hand-deliver it or postmark it for he November 3 General election.

Voters in Georgia have until October 30 to request an absentee ballot and November 3 to submit it.

Georgia voters can track their ballot at https://ballottrax.com/ or https://wheresmyballot.com/

Alabama voters can track their ballot at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview