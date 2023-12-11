LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Tragic chain reaction crashes near exit 77 on Interstate 85 with has left two people dead and brought traffic to a standstill as authorities investigate the incident.

The first deadly crash occurred at approximately 6:15 this morning, involving two or possibly three vehicles. Deputy Corner Levi Richardson confirmed one person lost their life in this initial collision. A second deadly crash unfolded just minutes later as vehicles slowed down to navigate around the initial wreckage. The second crash involved at least two 18-wheelers, claiming the life of another individual.

Emergency response teams, including multiple law enforcement agencies, fire, and EMS, have been tirelessly working at the scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The extensive cleanup efforts have led to a closure of Interstate 85 south around exit 77, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

In an effort to alleviate congestion, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia temporarily closed down Interstate 85 south at the Kia exit earlier this morning. Lanes were reopened around lunchtime.

As the investigation into the crash continues, Interstate 85 south near exit 77 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Authorities urge commuters to seek alternative routes and exercise caution in the vicinity.

Our thoughts go out to the families affected.