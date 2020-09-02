Deadly crash on I-85 in Opelika under investigation

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, the three car crash happened on I-85 northbound near the Gateway Drive overpass. Opelika Police and Fire Department arrived to the scene of the crash at 6:10 p.m.

When officials arrived to the crash, they found the driver of one of the cars had no signs of life, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The people in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is now under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

Police say the name of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

