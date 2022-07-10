EUFAULA, Ala, (WRBL) – A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year old woman.

Just before 5 a.m., the house fire on Sanford Avenue was reported to the Eufaula Police Department.

According to police, the rear of the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived.



The Eufaula Fire Department found a woman inside the residence and she was transported to Medical Center Barbour. 25-year old Kenzie Cloke of Eufaula was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m.



The fire and death are under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Eufaula Fire Department, the Eufaula Police Department and the Barbour County Coroner’s Office.