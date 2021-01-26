Deadly Fultondale tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) -The National Weather Service has rated the tornado that touched down in Fultondale, Alabama an EF-3 tornado with peak winds around 150 mph.

NWS officials say the intensity & width of the storm varied along its path. The EF-3 damage was focused near Lykes Blvd to New Castle Rd in Fultondale.

Following the storm, search and rescue efforts continue, where officials say the tornado killed a 14-year-old boy from Fultondale sheltering with his family in the basement of their home.

The storm blew down a tree and trapped them in the basement Monday night.

Fultondale police Chief D.P. Smith says several other family members were critically injured.

The tornado left a swath of destruction 10 miles long in the suburbs north of Birmingham.

Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says 30 people were injured.

The school superintendent says Fultondale High was so heavily damaged, he doubts students will be able to return to classrooms this year.