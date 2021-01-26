 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Deadly Fultondale tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) -The National Weather Service has rated the tornado that touched down in Fultondale, Alabama an EF-3 tornado with peak winds around 150 mph.

NWS officials say the intensity & width of the storm varied along its path. The EF-3 damage was focused near Lykes Blvd to New Castle Rd in Fultondale.

Following the storm, search and rescue efforts continue, where officials say the tornado killed a 14-year-old boy from Fultondale sheltering with his family in the basement of their home.

The storm blew down a tree and trapped them in the basement Monday night.

Fultondale police Chief D.P. Smith says several other family members were critically injured.

The tornado left a swath of destruction 10 miles long in the suburbs north of Birmingham.

Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says 30 people were injured.

The school superintendent says Fultondale High was so heavily damaged, he doubts students will be able to return to classrooms this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 56°

Wednesday

60° / 35°
AM Rain
AM Rain 77% 60° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

58° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 58° 36°

Saturday

61° / 51°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 61° 51°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Rain
Rain 65% 68° 43°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
60°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
60°

60°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
60°

60°

2 AM
Rain
83%
60°

59°

3 AM
Showers
71%
59°

58°

4 AM
Showers
42%
58°

58°

5 AM
Light Rain
81%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
80%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
77%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
74%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
66%
56°

56°

10 AM
Showers
53%
56°

56°

11 AM
Showers
56%
56°

56°

12 PM
Few Showers
33%
56°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories