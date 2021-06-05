PHENIX CITY, Ala.(WRBL)- A man is dead after a deadly shooting in Phenix City.



Around 10:50 p.m. Phenix City Police were called to the 2000 block of 14th street. When police arrived they found Elijah Mckissic suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.



After investigating the incident, officers arrested Keaira Jones,29. Jones was arrested for murder and has been transported to the Russell County Jail. A bond hearing for Jones will be set at future date.



This is still an ongoing investigation. Any information that you may have in reference to this incident please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.