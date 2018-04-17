Deal: Handshake agreement made between Piedmont Healthcare and BCBS of Georgia

The governor’s office released the following statement regarding the ongoing contract dispute between Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia:

“A handshake agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Piedmont Healthcare was made in the governor’s office late this afternoon. Announcement of an agreement in the form of a contract will be made by the contracting parties as soon as possible. This deal ensures no interruption of coverage for Georgians using Piedmont Healthcare as a provider during the contract dispute.”