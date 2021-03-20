Dean of Georgia House reacts to President and Vice President visit

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Numerous representatives attended President Biden and Vice President Harris’s speech at Emory University. Among them was Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House.

President Biden and VP Harris addressed a number of topics from the new proposed voting legislation to fighting the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. They also addressed the Atlanta spa massacre, which Smyre says was of the utmost importance.

The original plan for the trip was a political rally, but after the devastating events took place just days before the visit the President and VP changed the agenda.

A move Smyre says made the day a heart felt experience.

“I’m just so delighted that instead of having a rally, a political rally, that it turned into something where the President and Vice president could express their condolences,” said Smyre. “We could look at, and do this in a very, very different fashion. So I think the day was um a day of somber, a day of reflecting back and allowing the Asian American community in Atlanta to know that people care and to me that was the take away from the meeting today”

Smyre had a chance to talk with President Biden for a brief moment and said the President told him to hang in there and not stop fight on important topics like the new voting legislation.

He also added that he believes what happened today was a “great expression of the American people”.