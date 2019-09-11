Death investigation underway after body discovered behind power substation in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Valley after a body is discovered early Wednesday morning, September 11th.

“This morning at approximately 8:00 A.M. officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the Alabama Power substation located in the 2600 block of 64th Boulevard. Alabama Power employees were checking the fence line and discovered a possible dead body behind their building,” shared Major Mike Reynolds.

EAFD EMS also responded to the scene and verified the subject was deceased. The scene was turned over to Valley Detectives.

“The decedent is a slender white male, 25-30 years of age, with a shaved head and wearing gray shorts, a blue long sleeve shirt, and black tennis shoes. There was no identification found on him and there were no obvious signs of trauma that could explain the cause of death,” said Reynolds.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are working to identify who the man is and the details that led to his death.