 

Death investigation underway after body discovered on Opelika railroad tracks

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Opelika after a 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in Opelika near Marvyn Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Opelika police say at 1:45 PM Opelika Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of McCoy Street in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a train.

First responders located a 64-year-old male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

