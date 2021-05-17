 

Death investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after a severely decomposed body was discovered in West Point Lake over the weekend. 

“On Saturday, May 15th at 1:30 PM, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake in an area behind 203 Thomas Dr. in regards to a possible deceased person in the water. Once deputies and investigators arrived, they located a severely decomposed body floating in the water in a small cove,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

With the assistance of the Troup County Fire Department, the body was recovered and brought to shore. 

Due to the condition of the body, the sex nor race could be determined at the time of the discovery.

“The body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in hopes of identification and if a cause of death can be determined. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified regarding this case,” said Stewart.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 63°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 90° 64°

Saturday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 65°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 93° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories