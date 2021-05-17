Death investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after a severely decomposed body was discovered in West Point Lake over the weekend.

“On Saturday, May 15th at 1:30 PM, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to West Point Lake in an area behind 203 Thomas Dr. in regards to a possible deceased person in the water. Once deputies and investigators arrived, they located a severely decomposed body floating in the water in a small cove,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

With the assistance of the Troup County Fire Department, the body was recovered and brought to shore.

Due to the condition of the body, the sex nor race could be determined at the time of the discovery.

“The body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in hopes of identification and if a cause of death can be determined. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified regarding this case,” said Stewart.

The investigation is ongoing.