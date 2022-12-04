VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after Valley police located a Salem man dead in a ditch over the weekend. Another person was located at the scene with stabbing injuries.

Sunday morning at approximately 12:30 A.M. Valley Police were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 about shots being fired. Police found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23 of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. EMS responded to the scene but was unable to revive him.

“At this time the cause of death is undetermined. He will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy. A second person, a 27-year-old male who was with Stringfellow, was wounded by some type of cutting instrument. He was treated at the scene and refused further service,” said Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

No suspects have been named at this time. If you have any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-STOP, or online at www.215stop.com.