Death Investigation underway in Auburn after body discovered

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered with a gunshot wound along east Glenn Avenue. There is no indication of foul play at this time.



“On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 5:16 p.m. Auburn Police received a call of an injured person in the 300 block of East Glenn Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered an unresponsive male, lying in a grassy field suffering from an apparent gunshot injury,” said Assistant Police Chief, Dr. Clarence Stewart.

The victim, a 58-year-old male from Auburn, was pronounced deceased by Lee County Deputy Coroner Gene Manning. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There is no indication of foul play at this time.



The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Auburn Police at the 24-hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100, Detective Section 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391