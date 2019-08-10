Death investigation underway in Lee Co. as man found shot dead in vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway along Lake Oliver Road in Lee County.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms to WRBL News 3, Friday night a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a vehicle with what appears to be more than one bullet wounds.

We understand first responders performed CPR, but the man passed away from his injuries.

Sheriff Jones says investigators are on the scene alone Lee Road 315/Lake Oliver Road, which is blocked by deputies near the water treatment facility just off Summerville Road. Sheriff Jones says he hopes to release more information as the investigation unfolds.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is also on scene and will release details when he can.