OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Opelika after a two-year-old female child was located dead inside a home along Cherry Circle according to Coroner Bill Harris.

Opelika police say at this point in their investigation the child’s death is not considered suspicious, the investigation is ongoing.

Harris says the child is being taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem exam.

News 3 will update you as the investigation continues.