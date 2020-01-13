Death investigation underway in Tallapoosa County after body located in woods￼

NEWSITE, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County after a man’s body was located in a wooded area over the weekend.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Newsite Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Martin Thomas Sweat. Sweat’s body was discovered Sunday, January 12 at approximately 4:15 PM.

“The Department responded to the scene located in a wooded area behind a residence in the Newsite community where the victim was found,” said Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

The investigation is continuing pending results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

News 3 will keep you updated.