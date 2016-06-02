Debate over whether talc causes ovarian cancer continues

(COLUMBUS, Ga.) Opinions are mixed over whether talc or talcum powder increases a woman’s risk of ovarian cancer. A jury recently awarded 55 million dollars to an ovarian cancer survivor who said decades of talcum powder use made her sick.

Johnson and Johnson, the company that makes baby powder, which many women say they use for personal freshness vows to appeal that verdict.

Dr. Sylvester McRae of OB/GYN Associates in Columbus weighs in.

“For women who choose to get rid of their talcum powder there are other alternatives such as corn starch and kaolin products so there are alternatives,” said Dr. McRae.

Dr. McRae also says there are no good studies that support the premise of the original report done in 1971.

“There have been attempts and people have looked at it unbiased and they have not been able to come to the same conclusion.”

He would say however that there may be a slight increased risk, but he’s not ready to tell his patients to stop using the product.

Dr. Daniel Cramer of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston says there are risks.

“There have been about 20 epidemiologic studies suggesting an association,” said Dr. Cramer.

Johnson and Johnson said it will appeal two multi-million dollar verdicts. The company’s Chief Medical Officer defended the company’s use of talc.